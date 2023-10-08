WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place on Saturday night.

At around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar at 550 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were in a physical altercation inside the Family Dollar when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach. The suspect then assaulted the victim by kicking them in the head.

Police say that the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division has assumed responsibility for the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.