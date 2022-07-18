WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a hospital about a man who had been shot. They talked with the victim and he told them that he had been shot while walking in the area of East Twenty-third Street and North Jackson Avenue by someone driving a gold sedan.

The victim is stable.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.