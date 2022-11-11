WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large police presence in Winston-Salem was due to a shooting and crash on South Hawthorne Road.

Police say they received multiple calls from people who said they heard gunshots and a car crash in the area of the 1000 block of South Hawthorne Rd.

They believe that a man and a suspect were both driving on Ebert Street when the suspect began shooting at the victim. The victim attempted to escape the shooter and collided with another car.

The suspect drove away from the area. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the third car was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Two homes were apparently hit by bullets, but no one inside was hurt.

Officers say this appears to be an isolated incident. South Hawthorne Road was shut down for a while but reopened early Friday morning. The investigation is ongoing.