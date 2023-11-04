WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after a man shot through the door of a home on Saturday morning.

At around 7:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to a home on Salem Gardens Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

Investigators say that an unknown subject attempted to gain entry into the home and a gunshot was fired into the home. The victim was struck by the gunfire while preventing them from entering.

Police say an altercation took place in a parking lot near the home before the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.