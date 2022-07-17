WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in “serious condition” following a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 11:12 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road after getting reports of a shooting.

The area surrounding the intersection of Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road (Google Maps)

Investigators say that a 20-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when another vehicle of an unknown make/model pulled beside them and began to open fire. Several rounds were fired striking both the vehicle and the 20-year-old victim before the suspect or suspects drove away from the scene.

The 20-year-old victim was struck several times, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in “serious condition.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.