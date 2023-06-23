WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting has hospitalized one person in Winston-Salem.

According to police, they received a ShotSpotter Alert for Cameron Avenue just after midnight and then got a report of the shooting while en route to the scene.

When they got to a residence on Cameron Avenue, they found the victim inside with “what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to both legs.” He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident but there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.