WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot while closing up a business in Winston-Salem.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Island Brothers Store on Old Walkertown Road, where they found a man who had been shot.

As officers investigated, they determined that the victim had been closing up a neighboring business on Old Walkertown Road when two men entered the business with guns. The two men shot at the victim, hitting him several times.

According to the victim, he was able to get his own gun and return fire, causing the suspects to leave. They fired more shots into the front window of the building as they ran away. The victim then crawled to the store and the store employee called 911 for him.

A vehicle near the business was damaged by gunfire and spent shell casings were found in the parking lot as well as inside the business. The suspects ran away on foot towards Old Rural Hall Road. Police used a K-9 officer to track but did not locate the suspects.

Investigators believe the motive for this crime was robbery, but anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.