WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area.

At the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the treat victim and took him to a local hospital where he remains getting treatment for his injuries.

Investigators say that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while behind a building on the 1700-block of North Liberty Street. The suspect ran away from the scene immediately after the shooting.

The area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street (Google Maps)

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.