WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning.

At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting.

At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people.

A short time later, a man came to a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred on Waughtown Street, according to investigators.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.