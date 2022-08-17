WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street when he was shot and that he had walked to East Twenty-Third Street to call the police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.