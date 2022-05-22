WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot on Millerwood Drive on Sunday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 1200 block of Millerwood Drive at 1:50 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

1200 block of Millerwood Drive (Google Maps)

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was walking down Millerwood Drive when an unidentified car pulled behind him. The victim then heard a gunshot before realizing that he had been stuck by the round. The victim ran away while the car also drove away from the scene.

The driver of that vehicle remains unknown at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.