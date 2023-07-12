WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering after he was shot in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they responded to East 2nd Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday about shots being fired. When they got there, they found a victim who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police say that the victim was shot by a man, but he could not provide any specific details about the suspect.

They believe this was isolated and intentional, but ask anyone who knows anything about this shooting to call the police department at (336) 773-7700.