WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from “serious injuries” after being shot multiple times on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1200 block of 23rd Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from “multiple apparent gunshot wounds.”

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. His injuries are considered to be serious but are not life-threatening at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.