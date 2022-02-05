Man shot multiple times on North Graham Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot multiple times in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 10:34 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of North Graham Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police say the victim was in an argument with an unknown person before the shooting.

Officers described the investigation as “very active.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.

