WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Thursday.

At around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 3400 block of Triangle Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the exterior breezeway of the building.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation which is active and ongoing.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police say that this is the 17th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.