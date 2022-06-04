WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times in an aggravated assault on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street at 12:31 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

Aerial view of the 800 block of East Devonshire Street (Google Maps)

At the scene, police found a man suffering gunshot wounds to his back and abdomen.

The victim claims that he was “assaulted and shot by three males in front of this residence.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and that the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

