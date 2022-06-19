WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times in a vehicle while driving with a teenage passenger near Interstate 40 in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police came onto I-40 at around 2:31 a.m. after getting a report that a person had been shot.

At the scene, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds and a teenage passenger who was not injured.

The 31-year-old man and the teenager were driving from an unknown location near Silas Creek Parkway and Buchanan Street when their vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times.

The 31-year-old was struck and then drove the vehicle onto I-40 until he was near the ramp for Highway 52 where his injuries made him unable to continue driving.

Area of the shooting (Google Maps)

Emergency Medical Services stabilized the man on the scene and took him to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are described as “serious but non-life-threatening.”

The investigation is active and ongoing, there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.