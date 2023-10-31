WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Winston-Salem.

Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Old Greensboro Road in Greensboro about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a victim who had been shot three times. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim told WSPD officers that he was riding his bike in the area when two male suspects approached and tried to take his bike. He rode off and the suspects opened fire on him, hitting him twice in the back and once in the foot.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.