WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say at 1:57 a.m., they responded to a shooting call on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court.

2500 block of Green Oaks Court

Police say they found one victim inside an apartment, “suffering from two gunshot wounds in his lower left leg.”

Investigators say that the victim was attending a party in the area and stepped outside.

Investigators say that the victim states that while he was outside, “he was shot in the leg twice before running back into the apartment.”

“The victim could not provide any suspect information or motive for being shot at this time,” the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement.

Police say that Forsyth County EMS took the victim to a local hospital.

“His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time,” said the police department.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.