WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have been on the scene of a Winston-Salem homicide for over ten hours.

Police say that 61-year-old Benigo Silva Miguel was shot and killed on Peachtree Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers believe he was caught between two groups of people shooting at each other while walking to his car.

Later, a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds and investigators believe they were injured on Peachtree Street as well. The woman has been released but authorities could not say how seriously the man was injured.

Officers searched a nearby home, looking for suspects, and did not find anyone. They are looking for multiple suspects who drove away from the scene, believing that this was not a random act of violence.

This is the 27th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem, as opposed to 33 homicides this time in 2021. Two teenagers were killed on Deacon Way Court on Monday.