WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

At around 3:27 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1200 block of Waughtown Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Victor Marin-Figueroa, 25, of Winston-Salem, in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He would be pronounced dead at the scene.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and is investigating the fatal shooting.

Investigators say that Marin-Figueroa and the suspect were both attending a party at a home on Waughtown Street when the suspect shot him.

The fatal shooting marks the 28th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem. There were 20 homicides at this time in 2022, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.