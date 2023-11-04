WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

At around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of North Glenn Avenue after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found the victim, Jerry Lee Hairston Jr, 41, of Winston-Salem, dead from gunshot wounds.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

There is no information available on a possible suspect. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police say that the fatal shooting marks the 42nd homicide of the year in Winston-Salem. There were 31 homicides at this same time in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.