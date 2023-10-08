WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

At around 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 3800 block of North Glenn Avenue after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Calvin Lavar Cunningham, 34, of Winston-Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police and EMS personnel attempted life-saving at the scene. However, Cunningham died as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The fatal shooting marks the 38th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem. There were 26 at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.