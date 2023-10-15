WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found that Jassy Vargas Salinas, 25, of Germanton, had been shot and life-saving measures were taken by officers and EMS. However, Salinas ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The fatal shooting brings the year’s total number of homicides up to 39 in Winston-Salem. There were 28 homicides at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.