WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night.

At around 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts. 32. of Winston-Salem, dead in the parking of Popeyes.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal shooting.

Investigators say that Pitts was in the drive-thru at Popeyes when he was shot and ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

Police say that this is the fifth homicide of the year in Winston-Salem in comparison to two at this time in 2022.