WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A call about gunfire led police to a man who had been shot and killed in Winston-Salem.

According to police, they were called about gunshots in the area of Northwest Blvd and Trade Street around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. As they were on the way, they were told someone had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya on the sidewalk, dead after being shot multiple times.

Police believe the victim was specifically targeted by people driving by.

The death of Suazo-Montoya is the 25th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2023. At this time last year, there had been 20 homicides.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.