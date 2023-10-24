WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Winston-Salem on Oct. 6, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the Speedway on South Hawthorne Road when they were told about an armed robbery.

Arriving officers talked with the caller. After speaking with the caller, officers learned the robbery happened at a home earlier in the evening in the 3600 Block of Heathrow Drive.

Officers found the victim, Steven Wayne Weier, 40, of Lexington, dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the home.

This marks the 37th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem as compared to 26 homicides during this same time period in 2022.

Officials continued to investigate and learned that Weier and Jeffrey Howard Smith, 44, of Lexington, went into the home on Heathrow Drive and robbed the people inside at gunpoint.

In self-defense, one of the people inside shot Weier, who later died.

Smith was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was given a $7,500 secured bond.