WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in Winston-Salem, according to police.

According to police, around 1 a.m. they were called to Burke Village Lane about a shooting. When they got there, they found Gevontae Daeron Morrison. He had been shot and officers returned aid, but Morrison died from his injuries.

Police believe that Morrison was in an argument with an unknown individual who shot him several times between leaving the area. Police do believe Morrison and the suspect or suspects knew each other and that there is not a threat to the general public at the time.

Witnesses at the scene did not provide additional details and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.