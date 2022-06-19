WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot inside of a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police came to a local hospital at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday morning after getting a report that a 21-year-old man had checked in with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say that the 21-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect in the area of Thomasville Road and Waughtown Street. The suspect fired into a vehicle that the victim was inside of.

Area of the shooting (Google Maps)

The 21-year-old man is being treated for injuries that are described as “non-life-threatening.”

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.