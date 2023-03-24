WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Winston-Salem sent a man to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Officers called around 7:38 p.m. to Short Street were told about a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a 55-year-old man who was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious but non-life threatening injury.
A suspect is in custody.
Police say the name of the suspect, charges and bond information will be forthcoming.
The investigation is ongoing.