WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Winston-Salem sent a man to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers called around 7:38 p.m. to Short Street were told about a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 55-year-old man who was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious but non-life threatening injury.

A suspect is in custody.

Police say the name of the suspect, charges and bond information will be forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing.