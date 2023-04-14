WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:08pm, officers were sent to a hospital after victim arrived at the emergency department. Police he say he had been shot in the shoulder.

The victim was identified as a 53-year-old Winston-Salem man and received treatment at the medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told officers that he had been walking in the area of Alspaugh Drive near Indiana Avenue when he heard several gunshots.

He was shot and taken to the hospital in a citizen’s vehicle.

There is no suspect information available at this time.