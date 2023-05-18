WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to be okay after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Thursday, they were called to an area hospital after a man came to the ER with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police say that the man had gone to a Winston-Salem hotel to meet someone. The two of them were sitting in his car in the parking lot when two men came up and tried to get into the car. The woman ran away from the car and the victim drove off.

His injuries are not life-threatening and this is an active investigation.