WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the neck after a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 3600 block of Bates Drive after getting reports of a shooting in the area at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning.

At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is considered to be serious.

Investigators say that unknown suspects drove by a home and fired several gunshots at it, striking the victim in the neck in the process.

There is no further information available on the subjects at this time.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.