WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident of assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on Friday.

Winston-Salem police say they came to the 2200-block of Pleasant Street at 5:16 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.

2200-block of Pleasant Street (Google Maps)

At the scene, police say they found a 21-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say that the 21-year-old victim and a 19-year-old male were seated in a car on Pleasant Street when a gunshot struck the victim.

Investigators say that based on the evidence gathered thus far, the incident was not a random act of violence and appears to be a targeted attack.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with what police say is a “non-life-threatening injury.”

Whether or not the 19-year-old male sustained an injury in the shooting is not known at the time.

Police say that the investigation is in its early stages and that no further information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.