WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting.

At around 7:58 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to a parking lot on the 1400 block of New Walkertown Road after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

Police say that the shooting occurred at around 6:43 a.m. and that the victim was having a conversation with the suspect when they pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim waited until 7:58 a.m. to report the shooting to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

