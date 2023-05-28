WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting involving a shotgun.

Police have confirmed to FOX8 that a man was shot in the upper left arm with a shotgun blast on 22nd Street.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a 19-20-year-old man wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Investigators do not know the circumstances of the shooting or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

There is no further information available at this time.