WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering after an argument led to a shooting in Winston-Salem, police say.

According to Winston-Salem police, around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night, they were called about a shooting at the Ramada Inn on Akron Drive.

Investigators say that the victim and an unknown suspect were arguing in the parking lot when the victim was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and the injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police say this was apparently an isolated incident.