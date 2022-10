WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a tavern in Winston-Salem.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers investigated a shooting near Second and Green Tavern on N. Green Street. According to police, the victim and the suspect got into a fight in the parking lot of the business and the victim was hit in the leg.

His injury is not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.