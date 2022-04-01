WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gas station shooting put one man in the hospital early Friday morning in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police officers responded to reports of a shooting on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. Police say that the victim was shot while standing in the parking lot of a BP gas station.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.