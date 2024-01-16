WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, and a suspect has been arrested and charged, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:30 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the 3000 Block of Peters Creek Parkway, where a group of people facing homelessness often stay, when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one victim, a 47-year-old man, who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say 43-year-old Michael Glenn Morrow Jr. was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony firearm by felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 773-7700. To submit anonymous tips, pepple can report information by calling Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904 or use the Text-A-Tip Program to submit text, photo, and video tips directly to WSPD Detectives.