WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 29-year-old man, on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.

He had been shot once in the back and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

The victim was reportedly walking on Indiana Avenue and was shot one time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.