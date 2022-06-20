WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem.

Police say that they got called to the 3700 block of Muddy Creek Court about a shooting just after midnight on Monday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back.

They say that the man had been shot at a trailer on Barnes Road during a “gathering of friends.” According to police, unknown suspects drove by and fired at the gathering, hitting the man.

He is in critical condition. No other victims have been located and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.