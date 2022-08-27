WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 9:41 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 2300 block of North Glenn Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, officers discovered a 22-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim was with a friend when they went to the 2300 block of North Glenn Avenue to sell an item to two unknown suspects.

During the sale, investigators say that one of the suspects pulled out a firearm, forcibly took money from the victim and then shot the victim in the shoulder while they were running away.

The suspects ran away from the area after the shooting and remain at large at this time.

They are described as the following:

Suspect One:

Black male

Wearing a red/orange hoody

Wearing a hat

Suspect Two:

Black male

No information is available on the clothing he was wearing

Investigators say that the armed robbery and shooting is an isolated incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.