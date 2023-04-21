WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting that involves life-threatening injuries on Friday.

At 6:47 p.m., officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at E. Seventeenth St.

Upon arrival, patrol officers were told that the shooting happened inside an apartment on East Seventeenth Street. Officers were told the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect and his juvenile girlfriend were involved in an altercation inside the East Seventeenth Street apartment when the victim intervened.

The suspect and victim then started fighting, and the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen, police say.

The suspect ran away but was later found by police on Polo Road. The victim’s injuries are serious and considered life-threatening at this time.

The investigation is in the early stages, and no charges have been authorized on the juvenile suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.