WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the area of West 24th Street and North Cherry Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim was at the area of Manly Street and Thurmond Street when he observed two men begin shooting at him with “multiple firearms.” The victim says that he has met one of the suspects in the past.

Investigators say that the victim was struck in the calf by gunfire and drove away from the scene to West 24th Street and North Cherry Street.

Police say that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspects are described as the following:

Suspect One:

Black male

5’10”

210 lbs

Has dreadlocks

Has missing teeth

Approximate age between 32-37 years old

Suspect Two:

Black male

No further suspect information is available

There is no further information available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.