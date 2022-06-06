WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the arm after three people attempted to rob him.

Winston-Salem police say a man got dropped off at East Gate Apartments on New Walkertown Road around 8 p.m. When he got there, three men with guns confronted him and tried to rob him. They shot the victim in the arm and he ran towards East Drive.

The victim was found on East Drive by police and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.