WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40.

At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting.

Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into another vehicle that was traveling on the interstate. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Prior to the gunfire, investigators say that the victim and the suspect were both driving on US 52 North and the suspect was attempting to merge onto US 52 while the victim’s vehicle was already on the highway and unable to make room.

The suspect then became upset at the victim and began to drive erratically and follow them, according to investigators. The victim was trying to get away from the suspect on I-40 when the suspect fired a round into their vehicle and exited I-40 onto Silas Creek Parkway.

The suspect is described as follows:

White man

In his late 20s

Wearing a lime green hat

Driving a newer white work style van with the rear windows painted white

Investigators say there is no indication that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.