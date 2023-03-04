WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for a series of gun crimes.

At 7:43 p.m. on May 15, 2022, the Winston-Salem Police Department received an alert that ninety-five shots were discharged on Bethlehem Lane. Officers found numerous shell casings of various calibers at the scene. Shots were also fired into a home on the 1200 block of Bethlehem Lane while someone was inside.

A short time later, a Chevrolet Silverado traveling on US 52 was struck by a stray bullet. One person in the truck was struck in the head by a bullet and another person was injured by the shattered glass from the gunfire.

The occupants of the truck were innocent motorists and not intended targets of the shooting. A witness to the shooting said that a white car drove to the dead end of Bethlehem Lane and then three males jumped out of the car with guns and began shooting.

Three minutes later, police got an alert about gunshots being heard a mile away from Bethlehem Lane on East 25th Street. Officers found eight .45 caliber shell casings and five .223 caliber shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

More gunshots were fired into a home and a store on the 2000 block of East 25th Street. Both were occupied and five people were injured as a result of the shooting.

On June 17, 2022, while the shooting investigation was still ongoing, an employee of the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive was robbed at gunpoint.

Witnesses told investigators that as the victim was leaving the Ramada Inn with her purse containing the hotel’s bank deposit bag, a Kia Soul drove into the parking lot and a male exited the passenger side of the vehicle holding a gun with an extended magazine. He then pointed the gun at the victim’s head while shouting “give me the bag.” The unidentified male fled with the victim’s purse, which contained her personal belongings and the money belonging to the Ramada Inn.

The investigation ultimately identified that Jarod Kevon Hall, 22, as the main suspect in the series of gun crimes.

Hall was located on June 23, 2022. As officers attempted to serve him with the outstanding warrants for his arrest, Hall ran into a bathroom and attempted to hide from law enforcement officers.

The officers found two stolen 9mm handguns and 43 grams of heroin inside a bedroom closet in the apartment. Hall had the key to a stolen Kia Soul inside his sock when he was arrested. Officers searched the Kia Soul and located shell casings that matched the shootings on May 15th from a ballistic analysis. The stolen property from the June 17th Ramada Inn robbery was located in the stolen Kia.

Hall was a record level IV for felony sentencing purposes due to prior convictions of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, breaking or entering to terrorize, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Five counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of discharging a firearm within an enclosure

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Attempted trafficking of 28 grams or more of heroin

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Interfering with an electronic monitor

The judge sentenced Hall to three consecutive sentences of 82 to 111 months, 85 to 114 months, and 88 to 118 months in prison.