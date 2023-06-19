WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man told police that he was shot while leaving a barbershop in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At about 7:26 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1800 block of North Patterson Avenue.

At the scene, police found three 9mm shell casings in a parking lot.

Investigators reached out to local hospitals and were told that no one with gunshot wounds had arrived.

About 30 minutes after the initial call, a 32-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim said he was leaving the barbershop when he heard gunshots and was struck in the thigh. He did not provide any other information.

The victim’s wounds are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.