WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery.

According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower body.”

He was taken to the hospital and is considered stable. Investigators say that the man was robbed in the parking lot of the hotel and shot. No other victims have been reported or located.

The investigation is ongoing.